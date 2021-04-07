New YMCA resource center under construction in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work has officially begun in the Mid-South on a new center that will provide some much-needed resources for families.
City and county leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new YMCA in Whitehaven.
The Davis YMCA will be replaced with a new state-of-the-art community resource center that will be called the Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA.
The Johnson’s are excited to see the vision become a reality.
“I’m so grateful for everything and everybody that has come forward to do this for us, my heart is filled,” said Georgette.
Councilwoman Patrice Robinson who also advocated for the facility said she made sure to engage the community so they’d have something to be proud of.
The facility is expected to be finished within a year.
