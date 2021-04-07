Over 550k people fully vaccinated in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is making records when it comes to distributing COVID-19 vaccines!
Over 1.3 million doses have been administered, with over 553 thousand Mississippians fully vaccinated, according to the State Department of Health.
The state updated its records on April 6, so these numbers are recent.
Vaccine distribution by facilities — 1st doses:
- Vaccine drive throughs (over 351 thousand doses)
- Clinics (over 192-thousand doses)
Several weeks ago, there was a significant push to get people in the African Americans vaccinated.
While that is still an area of focus, improvements are there. According to MSDH, 31% of total doses administered have been to African Americans.
Even so, that number is far behind the 61% of white people that have gotten the shot.
In Hinds Co., 49,586 people are now fully vaccinated, which is 21% of the total population.
