Collierville working to keep The Shops at Carriage Crossing open amid pandemic

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Brick and Mortar stores closing their doors is a trend that’s been on the incline for years as online shopping continues to boom, but research shows the coronavirus pandemic has expedited that process.
According to Coresight Research, 25% of America’s roughly 1,000 malls will close over the next three to five years.
Local malls in Memphis and Shelby County also feeling the effects of the pandemic including The Shops at Carriage Crossing, an outdoor mall in Collierville which recently closed Macy’s, one of its anchor stores, along with other retailers like Victoria’s Secret and Express.
“Quite frankly, even though there have been some that have really suffered overall, the business community in Collierville has really sustained itself,” said Mark Heuberger, president of the Collierville Chamber of Commerce.
Heuberger says the chamber has been helping support businesses in the area throughout the pandemic.
“In Collierville, we are very fortunate that we are a good desirable location for businesses. Our businesses, our retail centers are telling us they’re having inquiries from people,” said Heuberger.
A spokesperson for Carriage Crossing sent the following statement:
“Retail destinations across the country have experienced closures as a result of COVID-19 and The Shops at Carriage Crossing is no different. As we continue to evaluate the wants and needs of the Collierville community, our team at Carriage Crossing is dedicated to identifying prospective retailers and restaurants that best resonate with our guests.”
The mall recently welcomed Rack Room Shoes, Carriage Crossing Nutrition and Hickory Tavern is re-opening soon.
Heuberger says Collierville is seeing continued growth like the new restaurant Slim Chickens, which recently opened, and he says he’s hopeful businesses will soon be running at their full potential once again.
“Collierville is a really well-managed well-planned community. And I think the best thing that could happen was to keep, keep the ship moving straight ahead forward,” he said.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to other local malls in Shelby County including Oak Court and Wolfchase Galleria to see how they’ve been doing amid the pandemic; we have not heard back.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.