Rebels receiver Elijah Moore gets high marks for NFL Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NFL Draft is coming up at the end of the month. It’s a receiver-heavy class. But Ole Miss Wide Out Elijah Moore was picked as one of the top 50 prospects in Veteran NFL Prognosticator Todd McShay’s Mock Draft.
McShay has Moore rated as the 6th receiver in the class.
He’s a first-team All-American and All-SEC player.
Moore led the country in receiving yards per game. He played eight games this season before opting out to prepare for the draft.
Moore produced almost 1,200 receiving yards, the most ever by an SEC player through eight games.
“He is so explosive,” said McShay. “I mean I think he ran a 4.28 and yeah he’s 5′8, somewhere in that range, but he is so quick and so explosive after the catch and I think he has a chance to be a really good slot receiver in the NFL.”
McShay also says just because of the high demand for receivers in this year’s draft, Moore could very well go late first round.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 29.
