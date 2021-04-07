Rain and storms through late evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will continue through midnight. A few will be capable of producing damaging wind but heavy rain and lightning is the main threat. Temperatures will fall into the 60s. Winds will be southwest at 15-25 mph ahead of the storms.
OVERNIGHT: Storms end overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph. Lows Thursday night will drop into the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60. A few showers or storms are likely Friday night. A few could be severe with gusty wind, mainly in north Mississippi.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will likely begin with early morning rain followed by a partly to mostly cloudy day along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday look partly cloudy and mild with low rain chances as of right now. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
