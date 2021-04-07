Shelby County Schools decides to shorten summer break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County School board decided to shorten this year’s summer break.
During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the board voted to change the start date for the 2021-2022 school year from August 16 to August 9. The last day of school for students in 2022 will be May 29.
Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray proposed the calendar change. The district says it conducted a survey of more than 10,000 teachers, parents and other stakeholders, and a majority wanted the earlier start date.
This summer could be very busy for Shelby County Schools students and staff. In addition to summer school for students who failed classes, there will be a state-mandated four-week-long summer learning academy to make up for learning loss.
According to the TDOE, summer learning academies are optional for students but all Tennessee school districts are required to offer them. SCS says principals are already communicating with families of students who are considered a priority for the summer learning academies.
SCS says its goal is for 20,000 students to attend the summer learning academies. The district also says it will need 2,000 to 3,000 teachers for the summer learning programs.
The last day of school for Shelby County Schools this year is June 16.
