5 Star Stories: Pancho’s Cheese Dip attracts national following

But, about 20 years ago, the family closed down all of its restaurants except the one in West Memphis and another at 717 White Station in Memphis. They found more growth potential in its products like the cheese dip, salsa and dressing, the magic of which now happens at a little factory on Winchester in Memphis near the airport, where it’s shipped out to more than 1,200 stores like Kroger and Walmart, to name two, worldwide.