Storms arrive tonight, First Alert to a drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although a few sprinkles will be possible this morning and afternoon, most of the area will remain dry until a cold front arrives this evening. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely tonight after 5 pm and rain will continue through 2 am. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds being the primary concern. However, we also cannot rule out a weak tornado in northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. It will be cloudy and windy this afternoon with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low temperatures will drop to the mid 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 77 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 90%. Low: 56 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60. Rain will move in late Friday night into early Saturday as a cold front moves into the Mid-South.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will likely begin with rain, which may linger into early afternoon. Temperatures will drop slightly with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and partly cloudy at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Monday and upper 60s Tuesday.
