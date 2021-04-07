Storms arrive tonight, First Alert to a drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although a few sprinkles will be possible this morning and afternoon, most of the area will remain dry until a cold front arrives this evening. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely tonight after 5 pm and rain will continue through 2 am. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds being the primary concern. However, we also cannot rule out a weak tornado in northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. It will be cloudy and windy this afternoon with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low temperatures will drop to the mid 50s tonight.