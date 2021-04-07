Tennessee attorney gen. pushes to cancel student loans for some former ITT Tech students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Attorney General is urging the U.S. Department of Education to forgive some student loans.
Tennessee joined 24 other states and the District of Columbia in asking the federal government to cancel student loan debt for certain ITT Tech students.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery says ITT Tech used deceptive tactics between 2007 and 2011 to convince students to borrow money and enroll.
He says the school gave false and misleading information about the value of an ITT degree, promising six-figure salaries.
“In Tennessee, we had hundreds of students simply trying to improve their lives through an education at ITT Tech and instead were harmed,” said Slatery. “This Office will continue to work on their behalf enforcing our state’s consumer protection laws.”
The U.S. Department of Education can forgive federal student loans if borrowers were deceived.
The attorneys general demand full refunds for ITT students, including payments already made.
This impacts more than 280,000 students nationwide.
