Traffic Alert: Memphis interstate crash causing big delays for morning commuters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash in east Memphis is causing major delays on several Memphis interstates Wednesday morning.
According to TDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on westbound I-240 south of the Sam Cooper/I-40/I-240 interchange around 5:30 a.m., and traffic backups continue now more than three hours later.
TDOT maps and cameras show traffic backed up for miles on I-40 and as well as Sam Cooper.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
