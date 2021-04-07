Traffic Alert: Memphis interstate crash causing big delays for morning commuters

I-240 crash (Source: TDOT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 7, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:38 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash in east Memphis is causing major delays on several Memphis interstates Wednesday morning.

According to TDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on westbound I-240 south of the Sam Cooper/I-40/I-240 interchange around 5:30 a.m., and traffic backups continue now more than three hours later.

TDOT maps and cameras show traffic backed up for miles on I-40 and as well as Sam Cooper.

TDOT (Source: TDOT)

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

