Another round of storms arrive Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 50s with a few clouds. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer with highs near 80. A passing shower or storm is possible by late afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT STORMS: A line of showers and storms will move through between 10 PM and 5 AM. The main threat will be damaging wind. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to around 60.
WEEKEND: Saturday will likely begin with rain ending early morning followed by a partly to mostly cloudy day along with highs in the low 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday look partly cloudy and mild with low rain chances as of right now. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.