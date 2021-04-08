Dry today followed by rain & storms again late Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be dry and breezy as the cold front that brought rain and storms to the Mid-South will continue to track east. We will be dry today but it will be brief as the next weather system will arrive on Friday into early Saturday. This system will bring another round of rain and storms Friday night into early Saturday. A few storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being gusty wind and heavy rainfall.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 and lows near 60. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT& WEEKEND: A few showers or storms are likely Friday night & early Saturday. A few could be strong to severe with gusty wind. Saturday will start with rain and a few storms early morning followed then skies become partly to mostly cloudy along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
