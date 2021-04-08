Dry today followed by rain & storms again late Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be dry and breezy as the cold front that brought rain and storms to the Mid-South will continue to track east. We will be dry today but it will be brief as the next weather system will arrive on Friday into early Saturday. This system will bring another round of rain and storms Friday night into early Saturday. A few storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being gusty wind and heavy rainfall.