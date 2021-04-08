FBI looking for victims of truck drivers accused of kidnapping women, holding them for ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying potential victims of two truck drivers arrested as part of an FBI investigation.
According to the FBI, the men kidnap females and demand ransom for their release.
Brian Summerson, 25 of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested in Dayton Beach, Florida for battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911.
The FBI says Summerson’s primary route is I-95 from New Jersey to Miami as well as Chicago and Kansas City. When meeting potential victims, investigators say he says his name is Von or Vaughn.
Pierre Washington, 35 of Chicago, owns a trucking company called God Got Me LLC. Investigators say his usual routes are unknown.
Washington was arrested in Chicago last month by the FBI during an ongoing investigation.
Investigators have uncovered photos, videos and text messages showing additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and accounts.
The FBI is asking anyone who thinks they may be a victim or know a victim to email their contact information to truckervictims@fbi.gov.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.