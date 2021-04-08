Grizzlies win 4th straight, take out Atlanta 131-113

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies played game three of their current four-game road trip through the NBA’s Eastern Conference at Atlanta Wednesday night.
The Griz came in on a three-game winning streak at 25-23, good for eighth in the West.
The Hawks at 27-24 sit fourth in the East after winning four straight games.
Justise Winslow and Brandon Clarke were out for Memphis.
The Hawks jumped out early, getting a big start from Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The Serbian Sniper attacked the Griz inside and out for 24 points.
Hawks went up 14 at one point but the Grizzlies patiently clawed their way back.
Dillion Brooks had another big quarter, this time in the first with 11 in the frame to keep Memphis in it. He finished with 17.
Big Man Jonas Valenciunas took it from there in the second, doing his thing in the paint. JV finished with 19 pts and 11 rebounds, his 12th straight double-double and 36th this season.
Griz were up 3 at the break, but, the 3rd quarter was a doozy. Both Grayson Allen and Ja Morant put up double figures in the frame.
Allen’s best scoring effort as a Grizzly, it was bombs away from downtown -- 19 points in the quarter and a team high 30 for the night.
Morant was a man on a mission going to the hole. They just couldn’t stop him.
Morant grabbed 14 in the quarter and went 17-6-6 for the night.
It was another blowout for the boys from Beale Street. Four wins in a row!
Final score: Grizzlies dominated 131-113.
Memphis, now 26-23, next wrap up the road trip at the resurgent New York Knicks Friday night.
