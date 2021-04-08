Memphis police searching for man accused of killing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old.
Omyus Brown was found dead April 5 near the intersection of Delano Ave. and Steele St. in Frayser.
Police issued a warrant for 24-year-old Cameran Leatherwood. He is wanted for Voluntary Manslaughter and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
As of Wednesday, there have been 76 homicides and 63 murders in the City of Memphis in 2021.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the Memphis City Council to provide funding for a new program called the Memphis Group Violence Intervention Program.
“Our new group, violence interruption program, which we are asking for funding from the council right now is based on best practices, and what it does is individual one on one work with those who are in gangs or thinking about joining gangs,” said Strickland.
Strickland continued to say the program will have counselors help individuals find housing, work and manage their finances.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
