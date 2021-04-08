Memphis Tiger football getting ready for spring game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring football practice is about ready to wrap up at the University of Memphis.
The Tigers are gearing up for their Friday Night Stripes Spring Game next week. Eleven practices down, just four to go as UofM head coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff try t o define roles for this year’s players.
The Tigers have a lot to live up to if they want to keep their training rolling. Memphis has not lost a home game in the last two years, and the team is on a streak of making seven straight bowl games.
Coach Silverfield is looking for tough mindsets and physicality in situational play.
“One thing I liked from today is that the guys competed,” said Silverfield. “And that’s a word I’ve been using most of the spring, but I felt like today, we did some short yardage, we did some goal line, we did some third down situations, we did some red zone, and I think the guys have the right mindset and in the right place, which is great to see. They flew around with a lot of energy.”
See their progress yourself at the Tigers’ annual spring game, Friday Night Stripes, April 16 at the Liberty Bowl.
