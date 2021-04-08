Police: Driver tries hitting officers to escape arrest, another officer sent to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a reckless driver nearly hit multiple officers overnight as they tried to stop his car, and one officer ended up in the hospital.
It started with a report of a suspicious vehicle near Sycamore View Road and Macon Cove. Police say several officers saw the suspect, Christophe Woodard, driving erratic with the driver’s side door open.
Officers ordered Woodard to stop, but police say he accelerated into the middle of the street, nearly hitting one officer. Woodard then drove in circles in the intersection before heading north on Sycamore View Road in the southbound lanes.
Police say Woodard stopped and two officers got out of their squad car, but then he turned around heading north in the southbound lanes and tried to hit them.
Officers followed Woodard down Sycamore View Road where he stopped just before the flyover. Police say one officer tried talking to Woodard and got inside the car but he resisted arrest.
Woodard was tasered twice and officers used their spray but say he continued resisting. Police say they used “hard hands” to get Woodard out of the car, but he restarted the vehicle and tried driving off with one of the officers still inside.
Police finally got Woodard out of the vehicle, but one officer was hurt and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Woodard was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless driving, evading arrest in a vehicle and resisting arrest.
