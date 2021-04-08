Tennessee lawmakers react to President Biden’s executive actions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reaction is flowing in from local lawmakers regarding President Biden’s Executive Orders on gun control.
The President said he wants to limit “ghost guns” which are homemade firearms often made from parts bought online and that do not have traceable serial numbers.
He also wants to make it easier for people to flag family members who shouldn’t be allowed to purchase firearms.
Local Lawmakers reacted to the President’s executive orders on social media.
Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted, “As your Senator, I know how important our second amendment rights are. I will not kowtow to the Democrats’ radical efforts to dismantle the Constitution.”
Senator Bill Hagerty tweeted similar sentiments, “Joe Biden is attacking on our constitutional rights. It’s wrong, and I will continue to fight to defend our Second Amendment rights.”
Meanwhile, Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari applauded the President for his efforts.
“When we talk about gun violence, we have to get beyond just thoughts and prayers,” said Akbari. “We actually have to change our policy so that this doesn’t occur. And I know a lot of times people try and say, well, Democrats are anti-gun or they’re anti-second amendment. That’s not true. Democrats are pro-gun safety. And I think that’s the difference here.”
WMC Action News 5 reached out to local law enforcement for their reaction on the President’s Executive Order.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings wasn’t available, and Sheriff Floyd Bonner will review the Executive Orders and sit down with us to share his thoughts next week.
