Tracking another system and your First Alert to the threat of more storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers & storms, a southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 80.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms, possibly strong to severe, along with a southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Rain ends early Saturday morning and clouds will gradually clear. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.