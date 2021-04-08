Tracking another system and your First Alert to the threat of more storms

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid 60s.