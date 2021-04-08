Vaccines available without appointment evenings this week at Pipkin Building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rest of this week you can get your COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
The City of Memphis announced the Pipkin Building Community Vaccination Center will offer vaccines from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday on a first come, first served basis.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available.
On Wednesday, FEMA took over operations of the Pipkin Building vaccination site in an effort to increase distribution, making it the first mass vaccination site in Tennessee.
For more information about vaccines or to make an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov or call (901) 222-SHOT.
