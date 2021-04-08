Walk-In’s welcomed at Pipkin Building for COVID-19 vaccine

“The only time a vaccine dose is wasted is if it is pulled into a syringe, then it has a five hour expiration time, and once it’s in the syringe if we can’t put it in someone’s arm within five hours that dose becomes wasted. To avoid doing that our team on site keeps the vaccine refrigerator at the appropriate temperature. They look at the line of cars compared to the appointments and they only draw sufficient vaccine to serve the number of cars that are actually in line,” McGowen said.