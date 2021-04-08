WMC’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler explore Memphis’ growing prepared food options when you want to limit your time in the kitchen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sometimes you need a break. Or sometimes you’re just not good in the kitchen. Either way, these ladies have you covered.
WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and the Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about your take-and-bake meals here in Memphis for those days when you just need someone else to do the heavy lifting.
Jennifer profiled about a dozen different places -- from restaurants to shops, delivery services and more -- with restaurant-quality meals you can stick a fork in tonight.
Watch their interview now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.