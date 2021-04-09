American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A commercial airplane made an emergency landing in Memphis Friday.
American Airlines flight 476 landed safely at Memphis International Airport at 12:04 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the airport.
The plane reported engine issues and smoke in the cabin prior to the emergency landing.
The plane was bound from Atlanta to Phoenix.
American Airlines gave a statement to WMC attributing the landing to a possible mechanical issue. The airline is working to rebook passengers.
“American Airlines flight 476 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) diverted to Memphis International Airport (MEM) due to a possible mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely at MEM and taxied to the gate under its own power where our maintenance team is currently inspecting it.
We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our team is in the process of rebooking passengers to their final destination.”
