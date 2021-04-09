Former JPS teacher to spend 10 years behind bars, must register as a sex offender

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Public School teacher who was found guilty of sexual battery against a 17-year-old student was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Amber Turnage, who was sentenced Thursday, will serve ten years behind bars with five years suspended for both counts of sexual battery. She must also register as a sex offender.
Turnage was found guilty of her crimes in March after an investigation was launched in 2017. Investigators said she had a relationship with a 17-year-old student at Provine High School.
The investigation began after the victim’s father found sexual videos of Turnage and his teen son.
The student said he met Turnage, who was married at the time, after school one day and that they quickly developed a relationship.
The victim alleged that Turnage gave him gift cards, money and even said that the two would sometimes go to different motels in Jackson.
While testifying, the victim’s father said that he became suspicious of his son’s behavior and decided to go through his cell phone. That’s when he found videos of his son and Turnage.
Turnage claimed she was controlled by the student.
The teacher was fired from Jackson Public Schools after two years with Provine High School.
An attorney for the family released a statement when Turnage was found guilty last month, reading in part that Turnage’s conviction “reaffirms the notion that child predators deserve the shock and outrage which accompany their despicable acts and in a civilized society, these acts must always be met with the severest punishment.”
