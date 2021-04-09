Man found injured on Hacks Cross, dies at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after being found on Hacks Cross Road Friday morning.
The man had critical injuries when he was found around 7:30 a.m. near a vehicle on Hacks Cross near East Holmes Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says investigators believe the man was driving the vehicle, which did not appear to be wrecked. His body was found injured nearby.
Anyone with information is asked to call 528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.