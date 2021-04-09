9 more deaths, 161 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported nine more deaths from COVID-19 Friday.
It’s not immediately clear when the deaths occurred. In the past, the health department attributed increases like this to reporting delays. Several days in recent weeks there have been no additional deaths reported.
SCHD also reported 161 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 1,176 active cases in Shelby County.
So far, 92,219 people have contracted the virus in Shelby County and 1,584 have died.
The most recent weekly test positivity rate is near flat from the previous week, going from 5 percent for the week ending March 27 to 4.9 percent for the week ending April 3.
The health department reports 144,070 people in Shelby County are now fully vaccinated.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine.
Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to make an appointment, or visit the mass vaccination site between 5 and 8 p.m. through Sunday to receive a vaccine without an appointment.
