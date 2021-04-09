Morning sunshine with showers or storms by evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine this morning, then increasing clouds and warmer with highs near 80. Scattered showers or storms are possible in the afternoon. A few could be strong. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: A line of showers and storms will move through between 9 PM and 5 AM. The main threat will be damaging wind. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks cloudy early with partial clearing at times. A stray shower can’t be ruled out with highs in the low 70s. Lows will drop to 50 Saturday night with a clearing sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday look partly cloudy and mild with low rain chances as of right now. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. A shower or two is possible by Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
