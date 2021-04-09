No appointments needed for federal COVID-19 vaccination sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Day two at the federal COVID-19 vaccination site in Memphis proved to be much busier than usual and there’s a major reason why.
The federal vaccine site here at the Mid-South Fairgrounds is open from 8 am to 8 pm this week.
After 5 pm, you don’t need an appointment to get vaccinated.
The Cummings family is now fully vaccinated.
They got their shots at the FEMA vaccination site at the Pipkin building in Midtown Memphis.
Devree Austin showed up for her second dose.
“I saw on the registration site that you didn’t need an appointment from 5 to 8, so that’s why I came on out,” said Austin.
FEMA spokesperson Darrell Habisch said no appointments will be necessary from 5pm to 8 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We need to make it as easy as possible for everyone who wants to get a shot to get one,” said Habisch.
This federal vaccination site offers first and second Pfizer doses and translators for non-English speaking people.
There will be privacy tents for those who need a more comfortable setting when the shot’s administered.
Kim Green didn’t hesitate to get vaccinated.
“Because I think it can protect us. I want to be protected,” said Green.
FEMA says no one’s been turned away.
A group of college students even walked up and got their shots.
Doses are plentiful in Memphis and the vaccine process is now down to a science.
For the best interest of yourself and your loved ones and society, get it done.
