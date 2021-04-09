Pastor calls Memphis the ‘Wild West’ of crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With three minors shot overnight faith leaders are pleading the community to pay attention to Memphis’ crime issue and do something about it.
Pastor Bill Adkins referred to Memphis as the Wild West when it comes to crime. He also wonders why the growing crime rate doesn’t upset people.
Between the hours of 10 pm, Thursday to 7 am Friday, police investigated four shootings, leaving three juveniles with gunshot wounds.
Two of the minors were shot at Greenlaw Alley just before 11 o’clock Thursday night.
Both were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition.
Another minor was shot just after 2 am Friday on Ezell Street.
Police say he is expected to be okay.
To date, there have been 76 homicides and 63 murders.
Pastor Adkins says, things need to change.
“I’m speaking out today hoping that others will speak out tomorrow. If enough of us say enough we just might awaken the sleeping people who are not willing to say anything now,” said Adkins.
Adkins also said the pandemic put a pause on church mentoring programs and he will look into rebooting them.
He also said whoever the next police director is will need to understand what is going on in communities and what it’s like to grow up in impoverished communities.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is looking to fund a program that can help tackle this issue.
Earlier this week council discussed funding and Council member Dr. Jeff Warren said everyone on the council is on board with the concept and believes the program will be funded by the next meeting.
