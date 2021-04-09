Rapper Big Boogie & caravan of 20+ friends arrested following Mississippi shooting

Senatobia, Miss. (WMC) - A frightening scene in North Mississippi led to two dozen people taken into custody.
Witnesses couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
“It was something out of a movie,” said Edith Aaron.
Aaron was near the Batesville exit near Highway 6 when she saw blue lights and law enforcement whiz by.
“Lights were everywhere. It was like the 4th of July. It may have been 50 cars already there,” she said.
She pulled out her phone and went live on Facebook capturing the astounding scene.
“They was like hold your camera still like you shaking and I was like if you were here, you’d be shaking too cause I don’t know where the bullets going to go.”
Aaron’s video shows multiple people on the ground.
Video from another witness in a different location showing officers with guns.
Jason Boone also saw it.
“They were slamming ladies on the ground and U feel like that was unfair.”
Law enforcement said two dozen people were taken into custody and Jason Boone says one of the people taken in was Memphis rapper Big Boogie.
Boone says Big Boogie was in a caravan headed to Biloxi for a concert that was supposed to start at 9:30 Thursday night at club Zodiac.
Investigators say it all started just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon someone was shot on the interstate.
Police were called and met the victim at a nearby convenience store.
They told police there were multiple cars involved that headed southbound on the interstate.
The caravan exited at Batesville on Highway 6 where law enforcement was waiting.
Investigators said three of the victims stopped near Senatobia, had a firearm narcotics and cash that were confiscated.
“I’m glad it ended like it did, No one got killed. No one got hurt,” said Aaron.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.