Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch across the Mid-South until 11 p.m. Friday.
UPDATE 6:13 P.M.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette County, TN, Haywood County, TN, Hardeman County, TN until 7:00 p.m.
UPDATE 5:35 P.M.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northeastern Tipton County, Southwestern Crockett County, Southeastern Lauderdale County, Haywood County, and West-central Madison County until 6:15 p.m.
Isolated showers or storms are possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours, mainly in north Mississippi. A few could be strong.
Tonight, a line of showers and storms will move through between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. The main threat is damaging wind.
Download our WMC First Alert Weather to stay up to date on any watches or warnings that are issued. Click here for links to the Apple and Android stores.
Use #wmcfirstalert on social media when you post weather pictures or videos and we may show them on TV or post them online.
Click the player below to watch WMC Action News 5 news and weather online (mobile users click here if you don’t see the player).
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.