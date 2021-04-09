Tailgating welcomed at tigers spring football game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tailgating will be allowed during next week’s Tiger’s spring football game just feet from the federal mass vaccination site.
Tailgaters will be allowed in two lots for the Memphis Tigers Football Team’s spring game on April 16, gold lot two and three.
Popular areas along Tiger Lane won’t be available because of controlling crowd sizes and because a federal mass vaccination site sits right There.
Come Friday, April 16, both events will run at the same time.
“It’s an opportunity to get a taste of what tailgating was like for those of us who kind of forgot what it was like over the last year,” University of Memphis Deputy Athletics Director Jeff Crane said.
Tailgaters will be allowed at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium starting at 3 pm on the afternoon of the game.
Parties are limited to eight people and will be separated by every other parking space which allows for about 1,500 tailgaters.
At the same time, the FEMA Community Vaccination Center will still be in the middle of COVID-19 vaccinations which wrap up at 7 pm daily at the Pipkin Building.
“So we’re asking fans who are coming for tailgating or just for general parking to enter through access four off South Hollywood Street to make sure everyone who is coming in to be vaccinated has very easy access,” Crane said.
That will leave Early Maxwell Road off Central Avenue clear for those coming to their vaccination appointments and Tiger Lane off Parkway available for those exiting their appointments.
Crane said he’s been working with the city and county to make sure both events can run seamlessly next to each other.
“As ironic as that may be, it’s a good sign for the future,” Crane said.
Friday’s game is free.
About 10,000 fans will be allowed to watch the game, and everyone must wear masks.
Crane said right now they’re planning for maximum capacity come the fall season.
More than 260,000 people have been vaccinated in Shelby County.
All weekend from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. you can get a shot at the Pipkin Building with no appointment.
