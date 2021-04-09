3 juveniles shot in Memphis overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after three juveniles were shot overnight in two separate shootings.
Two juveniles were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a shooting outside the Greenlaw Community Center and Park in Uptown around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Their condition is not known.
Around 2 a.m. a juvenile was shot in a neighborhood on Ezell St.
Memphis firefighters say the victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital before being transferred to Regional One Medical Center.
It’s not clear if police have made any arrests.
If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
