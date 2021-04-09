Tickets on sale for 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Organizers expect ticketed spectators to be allowed back this year at TPC Southwind. The invitational is Aug. 2 through 8.
It’s Memphis’ third year hosting the World Golf Championships event, which brings the best players in the world.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“This early ticket-buying period will allow our loyal fans the opportunity to secure access to this world-class event when we welcome spectators back at TPC Southwind this August,” said Darrell Smith, executive director. “With that said, we’ll continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials alongside PGA TOUR Headquarters to ensure the safest environment possible for all constituents.”
For those who purchase daily grounds tickets in advance, refunds will be available if the tournament is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at www.WGCFedEx.com. The invitational still plans to honor the military and youth attendance policies, but specific details are not yet available.
Upgraded ticket options are available, including a Weekly Clubhouse ticket with grounds access, climate-controlled comfort within the TPC Southwind Clubhouse, all-inclusive food and beverage and a birds-eye view of the practice range and putting green. Tickets are $1,500.
