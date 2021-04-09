WATCH: Memphis pastor calling for end to gun violence after children injured in recent shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pastor Bill Adkins, a longtime activist in Memphis, is holding a news conference Friday calling on an end of the gun violence in Memphis.
Several children were injured in shootings overnight. They’re the latest child victims in Memphis after a 4-year-old shot and killed last weekend.
Adkins is senior pastor of Greater Imani Church.
“Shootings on our Expressways have made citizens wary of utilizing them,” he writes in a news release. “Citizens are sleeping on their floors and in bath tubs and falling asleep every night to the sound of gunfire. Something must be done now!”
Adkins is speaking at 1:30 p.m. in front of Ben Hooks Library to ask citizens to speak out against gun violence. He also wants to bring back neighborhood watches and create avenues where the faith community can work with police to stop the shooting.
