Woman found dead after Whitehaven house fire

Firefighters found a woman's body after putting out a house fire Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Whitehaven. (Source: MFD)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters found a woman’s body after putting out a fire at a home in Whitehaven Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire on Applegate Road near Shelby Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but during a search inside the home they found a woman dead.

Her name and age have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by faulty wiring in a storage closet.

