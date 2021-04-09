Woman found dead after Whitehaven house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters found a woman’s body after putting out a fire at a home in Whitehaven Thursday.
Crews responded to the fire on Applegate Road near Shelby Drive around 3:30 a.m.
Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but during a search inside the home they found a woman dead.
Her name and age have not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters say the fire was caused by faulty wiring in a storage closet.
