Accused DUI driver arrested on probation violation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi driver convicted in a deadly DUI crash and accused of another DUI will be spending more time behind bars.
In late March, Jason Tyler Dancy was sent to prison for a 2015 crash that killed Dalton Gore and seriously injured a friend in Tate County.
Weeks after being released from prison, Dancy was pulled over in DeSoto County for running a stop sign.
Deputies say he was intoxicated but because of the length of time that had passed since the deadly crash, he was charged with first-offense DUI and released on bond.
But now the Tate County Sheriff confirms Dancy is back in custody because the new charge violates the terms of his probation from the 2015 crash. Dancy is being held without bond tonight.
