Ben Pirmann promoted to head coach with Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the New United Soccer League season rapidly approaching, Memphis 901 FC fans have been calling us wondering when the team will name its new head coach.
Wonder no more, the deal is done.
In a move that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, 901 FC elevates Ben Pirmann as manager.
He took over as interim head coach last year, winning two of the Boys in Blue’s final three games. The club’s offensive output took a big jump in those contests, almost doubling shots per game with seven finding the back of the net.
Sporting Director Tim Howard says the search for a permanent head coach to replace Tim Mulqueen kept coming back to Pirmann, who “gives us the best chance of taking this team closer to our goal which is to make the playoffs and bring a trophy to Memphis. “
“I’m excited!” Pirmann says. “I’m excited from the players, to the staff. It was a long off-season to get everything together. Today was our first day of training so it was like Christmas morning for whatever month we’re in.”
Pirmann will have a tough start out of the gate. 901 FC’s first five matches are on the road starting May 15 at Birmingham. The home opener is June 16 against Indy 11 Downtown at AutoZone Park.
