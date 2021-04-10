$500,000 bond set for mother accused of trying to kill herself, child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman has a May 28 court date after Craighead County deputies say she purposely crashed a vehicle with her and her child into a tree.
Christin Leeann Helms, 30, of Harrisburg was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit 1st-degree murder in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County deputies went to a crash on Highway 163 in Jonesboro Friday. The affidavit noted that Helms purposely drove her 2003 Jeep Liberty off the road and collided head-on with a large tree nearby.
Officials said they spoke with the child - a 12-year-old - about what happened.
“(She) advised emergency personnel and a Criminal Investigator with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office that her mother had said she was going to wreck the vehicle and kill them both a few minutes prior to the wreck,” the affidavit noted.
A $500,000 bond was set for Helms, who was airlifted to a hospital, while the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said.
A no-contact order was issued in the case, while a judge also ordered Helms to undergo a mental evaluation in the case.
The public defender’s office was also appointed to represent Helms.
If found guilty, Helms faces between six and 30 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
