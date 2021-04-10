$500,000 bond set for mother accused of trying to kill herself, child

Cristin Leeann Helms, 30, of Harrisburg was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit 1st degree murder after an investigation by Craighead County deputies. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 3:03 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman has a May 28 court date after Craighead County deputies say she purposely crashed a vehicle with her and her child into a tree.

Christin Leeann Helms, 30, of Harrisburg was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit 1st-degree murder in the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County deputies went to a crash on Highway 163 in Jonesboro Friday. The affidavit noted that Helms purposely drove her 2003 Jeep Liberty off the road and collided head-on with a large tree nearby.

Officials said they spoke with the child - a 12-year-old - about what happened.

“(She) advised emergency personnel and a Criminal Investigator with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office that her mother had said she was going to wreck the vehicle and kill them both a few minutes prior to the wreck,” the affidavit noted.

A $500,000 bond was set for Helms, who was airlifted to a hospital, while the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said.

A no-contact order was issued in the case, while a judge also ordered Helms to undergo a mental evaluation in the case.

The public defender’s office was also appointed to represent Helms.

If found guilty, Helms faces between six and 30 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

