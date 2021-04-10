City of Memphis allocates $19.5M to paving, pothole issue for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says work is being done to fix the pothole problem in Memphis and it starts with funding.
In Friday’s weekly update, Strickland said there’s a direct correlation between the amount of paving the city does and the number of potholes that must be filled each year.
The more money allocated to paving means fewer potholes are created.
The chart below shows a breakdown of the money allocated to paving and the number of potholes filled over the last few years.
Strickland says the best way to notify the city of a pothole is:
- Call 311 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Visit 311.memphistn.gov
- Use the Memphis 311 app
