City of Memphis allocates $19.5M to paving, pothole issue for 2021
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 7:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says work is being done to fix the pothole problem in Memphis and it starts with funding.

In Friday’s weekly update, Strickland said there’s a direct correlation between the amount of paving the city does and the number of potholes that must be filled each year.

The more money allocated to paving means fewer potholes are created.

The chart below shows a breakdown of the money allocated to paving and the number of potholes filled over the last few years.

Money allocated to paving Number of potholes filled
FY18 - $18.8M 60,262
FY19 - $19.7M 57,073
FY20 - $19.5M 44,549
FY21 - $19.5M 17,639 (YTD)

Strickland says the best way to notify the city of a pothole is:

  • Call 311 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Visit 311.memphistn.gov
  • Use the Memphis 311 app

