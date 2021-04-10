Grizzlies fall to knicks in overtime in final game of road trip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies, one of the hottest teams in the NBA with 4-straight wins closed out the road trip against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden Friday night.
It was the last game of a long road trip which is usually the toughest in the association.
Dillon Brooks got things going for Memphis early.
He scored from deep, passing the ball and driving hard to the hole making 11 points in the first quarter ending up with 23 for the game.
Grizzlies were up 12 after one but the Knicks brought former Memphis Tiger star, Derrick Rose, into the game.
D-Rose still smelling sweet in the garden, showed he still has it on explosive drives in the paint.
Grizzlies can’t stay in front of him .19 for Rose.
Memphis counters with Ja Morant with 4 in the 3rd quarter and 26 points in the game.
Grizzlies were up 13 in the second half, but let the Knicks hang around by missing 13 free throws.
New York goes 29-for-33 at the line and forces Overtime 112 all.
Julius Randall did a triple-double and RJ Barret and Emanuel Quigley with 20 apiece.
Knicks came back to beat the Grizzlies in overtime with a final score of 133-129.
Grizzlies will play the Indiana Pacers Sunday 7 pm at the FedExForum.
