High pressure making for a great weekend weather pattern

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows again in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.