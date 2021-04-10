High pressure making for a great weekend weather pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a west wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows again in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.