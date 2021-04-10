Kansas City woman searching for birth family in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Kansas City woman is looking for her birth family in the Memphis area.
For 32 years, Taylor Williams has wondered where she came from.
“I have a little bit of information that’s all non-identifying,” Williams said.
Williams was born in Memphis at St. Joseph’s Hospital in October 1988. Shortly after she was placed in St. Peter’s Orphanage.
“It looks like my mom didn’t even hold me. I kind of just went straight into the nursery and then into foster care.”
Williams was adopted by a loving family as an infant but throughout her life, the “what ifs” began to sink in.
I think it’s mainly been kind of like an identity thing.
“When you don’t look like your family, you just kind of want to know, you know,” she said.
And so, the search began but not without many hurdles.
St. Joseph’s Hospital where Williams was born merged with Baptist Memorial in the 90s and St. Peter’s Orphanage is now a 10-story retirement community in Midtown.
“I started calling around trying to request records and turns out anything before 1993 was destroyed,” said Williams.
Williams has been in contact with adoptive services in the state with no luck.
Her next step was to share her story on social media.
The wife and mom of two even started a non-profit called “Fostered Bridges” for kids who are aging out of the system.
She’s hoping someone in the Memphis area will see this story and can point her to any leads on her birth family.
“Even if somebody had a photo, that would bring me so much peace, just a photo if they didn’t want to meet me of anyone in my family or just a story you know, just anything that would bring me a little bit of closure,” Williams said.
If you have any information that may help Williams in her search, you can contact her here: tayewilliams@fosteredbridges.com
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.