Man indicted in fatal drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man has been indicted in a fatal drive-by shooting that happened back in September of 2020.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says, Cedrick Crawford speed by a residence on Rocky Park Drive nearly hitting three children who were playing basketball. He then turned around and asked the children if where their father was.
Investigators say that’s when the victim came out of the residence with a gun. The two exchanged words and as the victim turned to walk back to the residence, he was reportedly shot several times in the back.
Crawford then took the gun the victim was holding and drove away, according to the DA’s office.
He was arrested a month later following a traffic stop.
He has been indicted on counts of first-degree murder in the preparation of a felony and especially aggravated robbery. Crawford is being held without bond at Shelby County Jail.
