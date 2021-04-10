Memphis high schooler breaking baseball barriers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Women in sports are breaking down barriers more than ever.
Lausanne 3rd baseman and pitcher, Remi Schaber has never let the boys club of baseball keep her from creating her own field of dreams.
She’s a starter for the team with hopes to play college baseball one day, and hopefully, inspire a young girl or two along the way.
“I would just say keep your mind open,” Schaber says. “To the boys, never just look at her and have an idea of what she can do, because she can probably do a lot more things than you think she can. For the girls, it always never takes no for an answer.”
