155 new COVID-19 cases. 1 additional death reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 155 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning with one additional death.
There are currently 1,200 active cases in Shelby County.
So far, 92,374 people have contracted the virus in Shelby County and 1,585 have died.
The most recent weekly test positivity rate is near flat from the previous week, going from 5 percent for the week ending March 27 to 4.9 percent for the week ending April 3.
The health department reports 149,994 people in Shelby County are now fully vaccinated.
Everyone 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to make an appointment, or visit the mass vaccination site between 5 and 8 p.m. through Sunday to receive a vaccine without an appointment.
