‘Outside the Lorraine’: NCRM opens new photography exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is adding a new exhibit to its world of Black History made to “present the museum as a mecca for peacemakers, a place of memory and connection during the museum’s 30th anniversary.”
The year-long photography exhibit, Outside the Lorraine: A Photographic Journey to a Sacred Place, will feature the work of David Katzenstein and will be a collection of 90 photos.
”Outside the Lorraineoffers the rare opportunity for our visitors to see themselves reflected in the artwork of one of our exhibitions,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collections andEducation.”The exhibition is a ‘thank you’ to our visitors who have loving supported the museum over the last 30 years and emphasizes the beautiful array of humanity that energizes the courtyard and museum. As the world slowly reopens, we hope this exhibition reminds our audience how much they mean to us.”
The exhibit will be on display at the museum until April 4, 2022. It is included with museum admission.
Museum tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.civilrightsmuseum.org/visit.
