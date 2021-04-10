Rain early followed by decreasing clouds & breezy

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows again in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.