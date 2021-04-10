Rain early followed by decreasing clouds & breezy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain and a storm or two will be possible through 8 AM. After the rain this morning skies will gradually clear and will give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy.
SATURDAY: Gradually Clearing and breezy with a west wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs near 70.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light southwest wind and lows in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows again in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.