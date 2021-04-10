Rapper charged in connection with dozens of arrests after shooting on I-55 in North Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are continuing to sort through evidence in connection with the arrest of 24 people in North Mississippi including a well-known Memphis rapper for allegedly shooting at another driver on Interstate 55.
Memphis rapper Big Boogie whose real name is John Lotts is charged with one felony, according to an affidavit, after his entourage was arrested Thursday while driving to a concert in Biloxi.
Witnesses describe the scene on Highway 6 in Batesville, Mississippi as swarming with police Thursday afternoon.
“All we could see what they have the guns up and they were hollering, get out, get out,” Edith Erin said.
The Senatobia Police Department said they performed a coordinated takedown of a caravan for Memphis area rapper Big Boogie whose real name is John Lotts.
According to Senatobia Police, Lotts’ caravan was on the way to a concert in Biloxi when a victim also driving on Interstate 55 near Coldwater claims someone in Big Boogie’s entourage shot at them.
Multiple police agencies arrested 21 people on Highway 6.
Three people additionally were arrested near Coldwater.
WMC Action News 5 asked attorney Tony Farese what the next steps are in a large case like this.
“In Mississippi, they’re entitled to an initial appearance so these people will be told what they’re charged with and appear in front of a judge,” Tony Farese said. “It’s a very strange scenario,” said Farese.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation following the arrests.
Friday their only statement to our questions regarding charges said they were gathering more information in the case.
WMC did obtain a copy of an arrest warrant and affidavit from the Panola County Justice Center issued Thursday for Lotts for felony possession of marijuana within a correctional facility.
Lott’s bond was set at $10,000.
“My best would be that he was arrested and taken in and had it on him would be my best guess of what the allegations against him would be,” Farese said.
This is not Lotts’s first arrest.
In May of 2020, Memphis Police arrested and charged Lotts with attempted murder after he and an accomplice allegedly shot a man outside a club on North Watkins.
Investigators say the shooting allegedly started over a disagreement between two rap groups.
We asked the Shelby County District Attorney for an update on that attempted murder case.
A spokesperson said, “This case involves several defendants. There is not an indictment yet and it remains under investigation as an open case.”
