Silver Alert issued for missing Hinds Co. man with medical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with a medical condition.
John Omoijate Areghan, 47, was last seen Saturday, April 10, 2021, around 10:00 am in the 100 block of Las Pueblos Drive in Hinds County.
According to police, he was walking in an unknown direction wearing blue jeans.
He is described as five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Family members say Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Areghan, contact Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.
